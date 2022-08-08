Transfer rumours: Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Arnautovic, Lo Celso, Sane, Sesko, Brozovic￼

Leicester and Southampton are on alert after England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, asked to leave Chelsea on loan before the transfer window shuts.

Borussia Dortmund are also interested in a move for Hudson-Odoi.

Chelsea and Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, is close to a permanent return to RB Leipzig.

Manchester United have had a £7.5m bid rejected by Bologna for 33-year-old Austria forward Marko Arnautovic.

Villarreal are confident of taking 26-year-old Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso from Tottenham on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell last season.

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has denied that Manchester United have made an enquiry for 26-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sane.

Culled from BBC SPORT

C.E