Monday, August 8, 2022

Transfer rumours: Hudson-Odoi, Werner, Arnautovic, Lo Celso, Sane, Sesko, Brozovic￼

Leicester and Southampton are on alert after England winger Callum Hudson-Odoi, 21, asked to leave Chelsea on loan before the transfer window shuts. 

Borussia Dortmund are also interested in a move for Hudson-Odoi. 

Chelsea and Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, is close to a permanent return to RB Leipzig

Manchester United have had a £7.5m bid rejected by Bologna for 33-year-old Austria forward Marko Arnautovic. 

Villarreal are confident of taking 26-year-old Argentina midfielder Giovani lo Celso from Tottenham on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell last season. 

Bayern Munich sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has denied that Manchester United have made an enquiry for 26-year-old Germany winger Leroy Sane.

Culled from BBC SPORT

C.E

