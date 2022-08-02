Transfer rumours: Maddison, Schmeichel, Jota, Werner, Gvardiol, Sarr, Diop￼

Leicester City have told Newcastle United they will need to pay £60m if they want to sign England midfielder James Maddison, 25. (Football Insider)

Leicester goalkeeper and captain Kasper Schmeichel, 35, is close to joining French side Nice and will have a medical this week, ending an 11-year stay with the Foxes. (Mail)

Liverpool are to reward Portuguese striker Diogo Jota, 25, for his efforts last season with a lucrative new deal. (Telegraph)

RB Leipzig are leading the race to sign Chelsea and Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, ahead of Juventus. The Stamford Bridge club have Leipzig’s Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol, 20, on the top of their transfer list and could ask for a swap deal. (Fabrizio Romano)

Red Bull Salzburg are open to offers in excess of £45m for 19-year-old Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, who has been listed as a transfer target by Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle. (i Sport)

Manchester United have held talks with former Hull City and England midfielder Tom Huddlestone, 35, over a player-coach role with their Under-21s. (Telegraph)

Chelsea have blocked Fulham’s move for French defender Malang Sarr, 23. The Cottagers have also made a bid for West Ham’s 25-year-old French centre-back Issa Diop. (Standard)

Napoli are in talks with Chelsea over the loan signing of Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, 27. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea are close to completing the signing of American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, 18, from Chicago Fire, where he will stay on loan until January. (Fabrizio Romano)

The Blues have offered 19-year-old English centre-back Levi Colwill as part of a player-plus-cash deal for Brighton and Spain left-back Marc Cucurella, 24.

Chelsea and Belgium striker Michy Batshuayi, 28, is open to a move to Everton this summer. (Talksport)

Manchester United are looking to sell six defenders before the end of the transfer window this month (Mail)

United’s Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 28, has turned down a reunion with Jose Mourinho at Roma in favour of a move to Sevilla. (Sun)

Arsenal and and Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, 30, is set to join Fulham after the clubs agreed on an £8m deal and personal terms were settled. (Guardian)

Fulham and Bournemouth are keen to sign Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips, 25, but the Reds want more than £10m for the Englishman. (Goal)

Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun, 21, is close to joining French side Reims on a season-long loan deal. (Mail)

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing the 33-year-old Chilean. (Sky Sports)

Culled from BBC SPORT

C.E