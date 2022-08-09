Transfer rumours: Rabiot, Rodriguez, Sesko, Fofana, Werner, Zaniolo￼

Manchester United have reached an agreement with Juventus over the purchase of France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 27, for an initial £15m.

Manchester United have also made contact regarding Real Betis’ 28-year-old Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

Lazio’s Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, is also still on Manchester United’s list of options.

Another Manchester United target, 19-year-old Slovenia striker Benjamin Sesko, is close to agreeing a deal to join RB Leipzig from Red Bull Salzburg in 2023.

Chelsea are preparing to offer a world record fee for a defender in a bid to sign French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, from Leicester City.

Chelsea are £10m short of Leicester’s valuation for Fofana.

Chelsea’s Germany forward Timo Werner, 26, will have a medical on Tuesday before his return to RB Leipzig.

Barcelona’s former Spain defender Gerard Pique, 35 is set to agree a second pay cut in 12 months as the club try to register new signings before the start of the new La Liga season.

Roma have rejected Tottenham’s bid to take Italy winger Nicolo Zaniolo, 23, on loan with an obligatory purchase clause.

West Ham have accepted a £15m offer from Fulham for 25-year-old French defender Issa Diop, who is expected to sign a five-year deal with the Cottagers.

West Ham are looking at a £15m move for Paris St-Germain’s 25-year-old Germany defender Thilo Kehrer.

Fulham have been offered 27-year-old Belgium defender Jason Denayer, who is a free agent after his contract with Lyon expired.

Inter Milan’s Croatia midfielder Marcelo Brozovic, 29, is Liverpool’s number one target as a short-term midfield reinforcement.

Arsenal and Liverpool have expressed an interest in Villareal’s 19-year-old Spain winger Yeremi Pino.

Spanish left-back Alex Moreno, 29, has rejected the chance to join Nottingham Forest and will stay at Real Betis.

Atalanta have received interest in Switzerland midfielder Remo Freuler, 30, from Nottingham Forest and in Luis Muriel from Newcastle, although the Colombia striker, 31, is also being tracked by Juventus.

Italian left-back Destiny Udogie, 19, is expected to join Tottenham in a deal worth about £21m before spending the season back on loan at Udinese.

Monaco are keen to sign Manchester United’s 28-year-old Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly.

Penarol are trying to convince defender Martin Caceres and striker Edinson Cavani, both 35, to return to Uruguay after they left Levante and Manchester United respectively.

Culled from BBC SPORT

C.E