PARIS St-Germain are in talks with Marcus Rashford’s representatives over the possibility of signing the England striker, 24, from Manchester United.)

United also have a meeting scheduled with Adrien Rabiot’s mother and agent after agreeing a fee with Juventus for the France midfielder, 27.

Manchester City are interested in signing Atletico Madrid’s Brazil left-back Renan Lodi, 24.

Arsenal’s Scottish left-back Kieran Tierney, 25, is also among the names on Manchester City’s shortlist.

Former Arsenal and Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, would prefer to stay at Barcelona than return to the Premier League with Chelsea.

Nottingham Forest have made an opening bid for Watford’s Nigeria striker Emmanuel Dennis, 24.

Atalanta will rival Forest for the signing of Italy wing-back Emerson Palmieri, 28, from Chelsea.

Southampton’s Che Adams is interested in a move to Everton, but there is competition from Leeds United, Wolves and Forest for the Scotland striker, 26.

Everton hope to finalise a deal to sign Guinea striker Serhou Guirassy, 26, from Rennes before the end of the week.

Manchester United’s former interim boss Ralf Rangnick has suggested that Stuttgart’s Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic, 25, should reject a move to Old Trafford.

West Ham remain in talks with Paris St-Germain over a deal for Germany defender Thilo Kehrer, 25.

Roma have cooled their interest in selling 23-year-old Italy winger Nicolo Zaniolo, who has been a target for Tottenham.

Everton are keen to secure their fourth signing of this week, with talks progressing well with Strasbourg’s 28-year-old French striker Ludovic Ajorque.

Juventus are close to finalising a deal for Barcelona’s Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, 28.

Marseille have made contact with Manchester United over a loan deal for Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly, 28.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Spanish winger Iker Bravo, 17, will join Real Madrid on a season-long loan.

Championship clubs Watford, Burnley, Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield United are vying to take Liverpool’s Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg, 20, on loan.

Former Chelsea and Spain striker Diego Costa, 33, is returning to Rayo Vallecano after being without a club since terminating his Atletico Mineiro contract in January.

