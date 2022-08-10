Transfer rumours: Silva, Aubameyang, Sarr, Morata, Tonali, Fofana

MANCHESTER City are in discussion with Barcelona over the sale of Portugal playmaker Bernardo Silva, 27, for a fee of between £42m and £46.5m.

After ending their interest in Bologna’s 33-year-old Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, Manchester United will now turn their attention to prising Watford’s Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr, 24, away from the Championship club.

United have also been offered the chance to sign Spain international and former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata, 29, who has a year left on his contract at Atletico Madrid.

PSV Eindhoven’s the Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo, 23, is another forward interesting Manchester United but they would have to part with around £35m for his signature.

Arsenal are holding talks to sign AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali, 22, but the Serie A giants want £46m for the Italy international.

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal are also set to beat Liverpool to the £33m signing of Villarreal’s Spanish winger Yeremi Pino, 19, from the cash-strapped Spanish side.

Chelsea could have a record-breaking £85m transfer bid for Leicester City’s French centre-back Wesley Fofana, 21, hijacked by Paris St-Germain.

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea are also preparing another approach for Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei, 19, with Inter Milan now expected to accept a fee of around £12m.

Chelsea will also decide this week whether to pursue a deal to bring Barcelona’s Gabon and former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, 33, back to the Premier League.

Barcelona’s Spanish winger Alex Collado, 23, is a target for Scottish Premiership champions Celtic.

Leeds United have been given renewed hope they can seal the signing of Arnaud Kalimuendo, 20, with Paris St-Germain finally willing to put the French striker up for sale. (

Newcastle are set to submit an opening bid for Benfica’s £25m-rated Portuguese striker Goncalo Ramos, 21, who is also a target for Paris St-Germain.

Barcelona are offering the Netherlands striker Memphis Depay, 28, to Serie A side Juventus as the Catalan club looks to offload players to ease their financial difficulties.

Aston Villa’s pursuit of £30m-rated striker Raul de Tomas, 27, has been given a boost after Espanyol’s chairman admitted the Spaniard might leave the club, although Everton, Newcastle and West Ham are also interested.

Burnley have seen a £2.5m bid for Cardiff City’s Welsh striker Isaak Davies, 20, rejected by their Championship rivals.

Hull City are keen to sign Watford’s English right-back Jeremy Ngakia, with the 21-year-old slipping down the pecking order at Vicarage Road.

