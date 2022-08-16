Transfer rumours: Vardy, Aubameyang, Ronaldo, Nunes, Semenyo, Gordon￼

Manchester United are considering a move for Leicester’s Jamie Vardy, 35, but the Foxes are said to be reluctant to allow the English striker to leave.

United are also ready to battle Chelsea for Barcelona’s 33-year-old Gabon striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

United boss Erik ten Hag is prepared to allow Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, to leave the club.

Sporting’s Portuguese international midfielder Matheus Nunes has agreed to join Wolves for a club record 45m euros (£38m). Liverpool and West Ham had also been linked with the 23-year-old.

Crystal Palace are prepared to pay £12m for Bristol City’s Ghana forward Antoine Semenyo, with interest for the 22-year-old also coming from Bournemouth and Everton.

Chelsea are set to make an improved offer of £45m for Everton’s England winger Anthony Gordon, after seeing their first bid of £40m for the 21-year-old rejected.

Chelsea are also close to winning the race to sign Inter Milan’s 19-year-old Italian midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Newcastle have had a £20m offer for Watford forward Joao Pedro, 20, rejected, with the Hornets insisting the Brazilian forward is not for sale.

West Ham have approached Chelsea to sign their 28-year-old Italian left back Emerson Palmieri.

West Ham are also interested in Paris St-Germain’s German defender Thilo Kehrer, 25, as they try to combat their lack of defensive options.

Manchester United’s offer to buy Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 25, from Barcelona has now expired.

But United are close to signing Brazil forward Matheus Cunha, 23, from Atletico Madrid for £42.5m.

West Ham, Marseille and Monaco are all interested in taking Manchester United defender Eric Bailly, with the Old Trafford outfit keen to offload the 28-year-old Ivorian.

Chelsea’s Marcos Alonso has agreed personal terms with Barcelona, and the La Liga side are set to pay £6m for the 31-year-old Spain defender.

