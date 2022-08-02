Transform Nigeria to Energy Hub of Africa – Heritage Energy

MR Ado Oseragbaje, Chief Executive Officer, (CEO), Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL), has called on Federal Government to use its comparative advantage and work to position Nigeria as the energy hub of Africa.

Oseragbaje made the call at the ongoing Nigeria Annual Conference and Exhibition of the Society of Petroleum Engineers in Lagos.

He said as an energy expert, Nigeria could leverage on its qualified lead and work to achieve the success for the country and place the nation higher among comity of nations.

Mr Sola Adebawo General Manager, Govt. JV & External Relations, HEOSL said the CEO was speaking during a brief remark at the opening of the topical issues panel discussion at the conference.

The HEOSL CEO said “With the world seeking to transition to zero net emission by 2050, it was a matter of existential imperative for the Nigerian energy industry to appropriately contextualise its place in the fast-evolving scheme of things.

“At Heritage Energy Operational Services Limited (HEOSL) we believe the Nigerian industry holds a prime place in the global energy landscape.

“It is our expectation that today’s discussions will explore thoughts and ideas on how to best make the Nigerian industry realize its fullest potentials.”

HEOSL is the operator of OML 30 Joint Venture between the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) and Shoreline Natural Resources Limited (SNRL).

He called on industry players to engage in open minded conversations on how best to position the Nigerian energy industry for sustainable profitability and relevance in the global energy space. (NAN)

KN