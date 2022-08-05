Transport Varsity begins academic activities Sept.- Minister

FEDERAL Government says the newly established University of Transportation Daura, in Katsina State will commence academic activities in Sept. 2022.

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Mu’azu Sambo, disclosed this during an inspection visit to the university on Thursday in Daura.

The minister while inspecting the University project added that the work which started a year ago is now at 60 per cent completion level.

Sambo said: “The company handling the project as a corporate social responsibility intends to hand over and commence the academic session in September this year.

”They have however asked for additional time to complete the project due to some circumstances.

“I have asked the consultant to meet the engineers and review how they can at least complete phase one of the project so that the academic session can begin.”

In the same vein, the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Dr Magdaline Ajani, said the University when completed would be run by the Chinese government for two years.

”And it will be taken over by the Federal Ministry of Education afterwards.

“The management will run the university pending all the necessary approvals from the Federal Ministry of Education,” she said.

Ajani further explained that the National Universities Commission (NUC) would provide the necessary regulations like any other tertiary education system in the country. (NAN)

