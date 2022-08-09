Transportation minister awards staff for excellence

THE Ministry of Transportation has recognised and awarded some members of staff of the ministry for excellent performance, integrity, commitment and dedication to duty.

The Minister of Transportation, Mr Ma’azu Sambo, presented the awards on Tuesday, during the 2022 Ministerial Award and Town Hall meeting for staff in commemoration of the 2022 Civil Service Day Celebration.

While presenting the awards, Sambo urged other members of staff to take a queue and improve on their performance.

”Today’s event is set aside to celebrate and recognise these officers who have distinguished themselves in the course of performing their duties excellently through their commitment, dedication, diligence and leadership skills.

” This will equally encourage and motivate other staff to work harder and improve their performance with a view to winning the awards in the future,” he said.

According to Sambo, there is a new template for measuring the performance of civil servants known as Performance Management System (PMS) and the system will be used in the award selection process going forward.

”It is also important to note that the newly introduced Performance Management System will soon become fully operational and will provide the parameter for future selections for the awards.

”At the end of the year, instead of having APER form the new system will be put in place.

“The system is designed to show you clearly your performance and it is now left for you to seek for ways of improving your contribution.”

According to Sambo, the ministry in spite of its lean resources has prioritised the provision of a good working environment for it’s staff.

”We have ensured training and re-training of staff, provided working tools, motivated staff towards increased productivity and improved service delivery.

”I want to use this medium to encourage staff to be solution providers, and also develop attitudinal change in fulfillment of the objectives of FCSSIP – 2021 – 2025.”

While responding to appeals by members of staff on welfare, the minister assured his commitment to approve welfare packages for staff as it was a neccesary factor for optimium performance.

He however urged the staff to show commitment and meet their end of the bargain through their performance.

”As for palliiatives, the permanent secretary and I have discussed it and we are going to do something about it.This is the eight month in the year and nothing, and I reject it wholeheartedly ,” Sombo said.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Magdalene Ajani, while congratulating the awardees, reiterated the need for members to take seriously the PMS and Enterprise Content Management.

”We are already started on the PMS and by Dec. 31, PMS report of all staff will go to the office of Head of Service and that will feed into your information for 2023, there is no more aper form.

”Don’t forget that as there is reward, there is also sanctions for non-performance,”Ajani said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Anastasia Ogbonna, Mr Yahaya Adesina and Mr Desmond Adyo all of the media unit in the ministry were among the 20 members of staff that were awarded.(NAN)

