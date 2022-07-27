Trial census successful so far, says NPC Chairman 

EXECUTIVE Chairman of National Population Commission (NPC), Mr Nasir Kwarra, says the ongoing trial census has so far been successful across the country.

Kwarra, represented by NPC Federal Commissioner for Oyo State, Dr Eyitayo Oyetunji, made the remarks on Wednesday while monitoring the exercise in Imeko Afon Local Government Area of Ogun.

The chairman who addressed the trial census staff and traditional rulers in the area, gave the assurance that government would take note of the outcome and respond appropriately to the needs of the people.

Kwarra said that the monitoring was to assist the commission to know the level of progress, success and challenges recorded in the exercise in the South West.

He explained that the purpose of the trial census was to evaluate all aspects of census operation on a limited scale before the main exercise in 2023.

“The trial census is a dress rehearsal and from what we have done here, the outcome has shown that our methodology is not only working but is successful.

“With this preparatory activity, we are matching on with confidence that the 2023 census will be accurate, reliable and credible.

“Of course in any exercise there are challenges, and the challenges we have seen will serve as lessons which we shall use to improve the performance of the main census,” he said.

In his remarks, the Onimeko of Imekoland, Oba Benjamin Olanite, called for more federal presence in the area.

Olanite said that the area lacked the necessary infrastructural facilities to enhance its development.

The traditional ruler urged President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the Bill for the Establishment of National Institute of Border Studies already passed by the National Assembly.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Imeko Afon local government area is among the areas selected for the trial census in the South West.

The monitoring team comprised NPC federal commissioners representing Bayelsa, Enugu , Ekiti, Taraba, Osun, Oyo and Ondo states. (NAN)

