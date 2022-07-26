Tribal Clash: Ajimobi calls for peace in Ibadan

ALHAJI Idris Ajimobi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidate for Ibadan South-West II Constituency, has called for peaceful coexistence among Yoruba, and Hausa and other residents in Ibadan.

This is contained in a statement by his Media Aide, Lateef Alade, made available to newsmen on Monday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that Idris Ajimobi, the Aare Akogun Musulumi of Oyo State, is the son of late former Gov. Abiola Ajimobi.

He reacted to Sunday’s clash between the Hausa and Yoruba people in Ibadan South West Local Government Area of the state.

The crisis was said to have been ignited when Mufutau Sanni, a lottery kiosk operator reportedly died after suffering injuries while settling a fracas

He was reported to have suffered the injuries while attempting to settle the fight between two men at Mobil area of Ibadan.

Ajimobi expressed sadness over the reported death of Sanni who went to intervene with the intention of resolving the issue between an Hausa dealer and his client.

He thanked the security operatives for their prompt intervention which ensured peace in the area, urging the people not to take laws into their hands.

Ajimobi, who called for calm, extended his condolences to the family of Sanni over his demise.

He prayed that God comfort the family and grant the deceased eternal rest.(NAN)

