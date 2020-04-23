Peter Obi, vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has described the death of the Founder and Chairman of Globe Motors, Willy Anumudu, as a huge loss to South East, the business community and entire Nigeria.

Obi, who spoke through his Media Office, described late Anumudu as “a focused and diligent” businessman whose contributions to commerce and exemplary entrepreneurial skills would be missed.

Anumudu, chairman of Globe Motors, aged 68, died Tuesday in Lagos after a brief illness not related to COVID 19.

He encouraged young businessmen to look up to Anumudu’s business model built through hard work.

Obi also prayed to God Almighty to grant late Chief Anumudu eternal rest in His Kingdom, and grant his family and all those affected by his death, the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

