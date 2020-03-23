THE Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Malam Mele Kyari, has commiserated with Sulaiman Achimugu’s family, a former staff member of the corporation, who died of COVID-19.

Kyari conveyed the condolence on his official twitter handle@MMkyari

Achimugu was the Managing Director of Petroleum Products Marketing Company between 2003 and 2007.

“We regret to announce the demise of Engr Sulaiman Achimugu, former MD, PPMC, early this morning.

“Following his travel history of return to Nigeria on 10th March, his family members that have contact with him are on mandatory quarantine and no exposure to NNPC whatsoever.

“RIP,’’ he tweeted.

He further assured the staff of the corporation of their safety and urged them to support the deceased family.

He said, “Demise of Engr S Achimugu: I use this medium to reassure NNPC staff and other stakeholders that necessary precautions have been taken to ensure overall public safety and to support the family through this trying period.’’

It will be recalled that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), on Monday confirmed the death of a Nigeria, 67, as the first recorded death from COVID-19. (NAN)

Mar. 23, 2020

