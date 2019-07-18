THE ECONEC Network of Electoral Commissions (ECONEC) has learnt with profound shock and sadness, the sudden passing away of the immediate-past President of the ECOWAS Commission H.E. Marcel Alain de Souza.

“President de Souza brought quality leadership to the ECOWAS Commission during his two-year tenure (April 2016-February 2018), which was marked by excellent collaboration between the Commission and ECONEC, especially in the consolidation of electoral processes and promotion of credible and transparent elections in our region. By his sudden death, the ECOWAS region has lost a great administrator,” Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, the ECONEC President and Chair of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Nigeria, said in his condolence message.

On behalf of the ECONEC Governing Board, the ECONEC President expressed his heartfelt condolences to Mr de Souza’s family, the ECOWAS Commission and the National Electoral Commission of Benin Republic over this irreparable loss. He also prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the departed former president.

A statement by the ECOWAS Commission said Mr de Souza died in Paris, France on Wednesday, 17th July, 2019, at the age of 66.

– July 18, 2019 @ 16:35 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)