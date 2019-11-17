Justice Ezebuilo Ozobu: A Life Well Lived

By Kalu Irene Kalu

WE met in February 2000. 19 years ago. At his house in GRA Enugu. He was short, even shorter in his white tennis knicker. You almost wouldn’t pick him out in the crowd. But there he was, lively and magnetic.

We almost picked it up, on the go. He adopted me. In many ways. As a son, as a mate, as his confidant and as his Personal Assistant. I drove him. Spoke with him, ate with him and shared in his funny, deep and very accomplished life.

Justice OZOBU, was my mentor. My reason for taking up the path I have finally gotten to be known. A servant of Ndigbo. He tutored me as none could about the varied characters of Ndigbo. He exposed me and introduced me to the men and women who had come to play roles in my life.

He had just been made the first President General of Ọhaneze Ndigbo. And I kept his records, took notes and observed the way he handled matters. He was, though unassuming, a man you cannot push over. At the heat of any debate, he would quietly hear every word and allow everyone speak, but when it comes down to summing it up, you would truly see his brilliant legal mind show up. He steered Ohanaeze through its rebranding years and did a very good job of that.

Ohanaeze before him was a closed clique of men who assumed power without the authority of the people. He came in and insisted on the OHA part of the organization to become relevant and known. Ohanaeze opened up its doors to both youths, women and all and sundry. Monthly imeobi meetings, that were well attended preceded every monthly General Assembly. And how it really worked!

For his Lordship, what mattered was how posterity would judge what they were doing then. Through those rebranding years, it was incumbent to create a system where every Igbo person would feel at home. And by his actions, Ohanaeze started rotating its meetings to states. And it worked its magic. Each host State wanted to beat the other in showcasing their hospitality.

We were in Abakiliki, Asaba, Umuahia, Owerri and everywhere across Igbo land. He introduced the Ohanaeze youths into the system. Then led by Nnamdi Nwokocha and Chuks Ibegbu. He encouraged women to participate, which led to the founding of Ezinne Ndigbo. Politics before then was a confused string of people seeking their own. But he manged to change that.

Under him Chekwaa Okorie and his team at IGBOEZUE were given all the quite and tacit support and guidance to secure for the first time after the war a truly Igbo led party. That was ground breaking. And when that was done, Eze OZOBU led him round the states and to Ndigbo before the ground breaking grand presentation in Asaba.

It’s not like you have a man who did these on his own. No. Ozobu was a man who consulted widely. Good counsel which he easily gives, is equally sought after by him. Over many years and meetings which he insisted I attend, he met with Ojukwu, Onoh, Oputa, the Governors and several others. He didn’t just listen, he acted on what he ganared. His leadership style is something that has been lost on several who took over after him.

His name is synonymous with the Igbo appearance and heroic presentations at the Oputa panel. He sought and found capable defense lawyers and strong personalities for the defense of the Igbo position at the Panel. Mogbo, Umeadi, Eneh and the likes of Uche Chukwumerije were strong voices to the team. And they consulted constantly over long hours into the night. I was witnessing history made and written in time, patience and Effort. This amongst other achievements is what I consider to be his greatest legacies.

He chaperoned the present Ohanaeze Constitution, chaired the deliberations in Abakiliki that finally ratified and adopted the rotational Presidency of the organization.

Before Ohanaeze, He was a brilliant legal mind and was the first Chief Justice of Enugu State.

He was a family man. A dedicated father and a community leader. I went with him severally to Imezi Ọwa to attend meetings of his Kindred. He brought his patient and quite listening ear to all issues brought for deliberations. He gave his views and listened to that of others. He never sought any special attention or treatment. He was simply put an open, humble and folksy person.

I shared a lot with His Lordship. There were so many Teachable moments. He wasn’t fooled easily. On an occasion where I had to go to a function to represent him, I reckoned I could find my way there and said so to him. He simply called me and said, “Nwa Onuma, you are a poor man, it’s evident, so why pretend you can go to 9th mile and back without money.” He hates pretensions and made it clear and known to all that he abhors it. He gave. Of wealth and wisdom. I got both from him.

He was the kind of leader who always insisted that I be present. Present even in meetings he was required to be alone. Through the dramas of the quicksand of Senate Presidencies which went round the South East States. He met and spoke with the high and mighty, always hitting hard on them for their obvious stupidities. It was something to behold.

My Tutor is dead. My father and mentor is dead. But his name is far from dead. His spirit Moreso. He had this passion for Classical music which was infectious. We spent most days at home alone listening to his favorite Beethoven and Haydn. And this is often accompanied with his favorite Jigbo [native salad].

He has taken his last bow. A few can only dream to walk his path. He was a brilliant soul a loving and lovable man.

Thank you Sir. Thank you Nnam. Thank you *Chief Justice EZEBUILO OZOBU.*

Rest assured you lived well, long and blessed.

Rest in peace.

– Nov. 17, 2019 @ 16:15 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)