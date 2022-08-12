IT was tumultuous at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, Thursday as Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate, stepped into an event.

Obi had gone to attend the National Leadership Summit of the Labour Party, an event organised by a coalition of his supporters.

The crowd went into a frenzy on sighting the candidate who was said to have stepped into the arena through the backdoor.

He was received by his running mate, Senator Yusuf Baba-Ahmed, his right-hand man, Dr. Doyin Okupe and other leaders of the party and the Nigeria Labour Congress.

Fans were gathered at the entrance lying in wait for him when he unexpectedly came from the exit to beat the surging crowd.

As soon as he came in, the entire auditorium erupted in shouts of jubilation while the compere of the programme was heard screaming to call to order the milling crowd that surged all around to take photos of the politician.

The the voice echoing from the microphone kept calling on the people to take their seats.

At a point, he started exclaiming ‘I have never seen a thing like this before’, repeatedly.

It took quite some time before the crowd settled down amid the screams while Obi kept turning to wave at them in greeting and appreciation.

As he spoke during the event, Obi assured the audience that he and his deputy, Baba-Ahmed are in the race for the interest and on the mandate of the young people of Nigeria and the masses.

Obi also promised that when he is in power, the fraud crippling Nigeria such as the rampant crude oil theft would be decisively eliminated.

– (Text excluding headline from AfricaChinapresscentre)

A.I