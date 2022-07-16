Two African consulting firms partner to expand continental reach

TWO African Consulting Firms, Gatefield and Muyi Consulting Group have partnered to expand Continental reach.

This was disclosed in a statement jointly signed by Adeyemi Emoruwa, Lead Strategist, Gatefield Consulting Group and Irene Ikomu CEO, Muyi Consult on Friday in Abuja.

According to them the partnership will positively change Africa through strategic communications and increase the footprint of their work across Africa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gatefield is a Nigerian and Botswana-based advocacy and strategic communications firm, and Muyi Consulting Group, a Uganda-based strategic management consultancy that specializes in policy, communications, philanthropy, and technology.

Speaking about the importance of the partnership, Emoruwa said social impact was at the heart of the partnership between the two groups.

“These two firms have come together, bound by their commitment to contribute to social impact on the African continent as strategic partners.

“This collaboration will not only expand their geographical reach to East, West, and Southern Africa, but will also allow them to scale their operations by leveraging the vast talent pools of both companies.

“The Gatefield and Muyi partnership will create more collaborative opportunities for the firms to identify challenges and opportunities within the spaces they work in.

“Both firms are intentional about working with organizations and individuals looking to change the lives of Africans in a positive way,” Emoruwa said.

He added that they are utilizing their expertise to support the work of Africans, thereby engineering positive change on the continent.

“Gatefield’s deep expertise in advocacy, behavioral change, and creative storytelling has led to several successful campaigns, including the recent passage of the sugar-sweetened beverage tax and the tobacco control regulations in Nigeria.

“Gatefield has delivered continental policy, legislative and social change campaigns bordering on global development themes and social good priorities in more than 15 African countries.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, Gatefield provided strategic support to the African CDC and sub-regional health authorities with investments from donors and private sector partners to increase compliance with public health and social measures on the continent,” Emoruwa said.

According to Emoruwa, beyond Muyi’s East Africa presence, Gatefield will rely on our partner’s strategic and philanthropic consulting expertise to continue to advance positive change across the continent.

On her part, Irene Ikomu, CEO, Muyi Consulting said the partnership with Gatefield reaffirmed the groups commitment to expand the footprint and amplify the impact.

“Africa is the fastest growing continent in the world and this partnership gives us the opportunity to expand our operations into other markets in the region and serve our clients with grounded local context East, West, and Southern Africa.”

Gatefield has delivered projects for organisations including the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, United States Agency for International Development, Foreign and Commonwealth Development Office and European Union.

Also World Bank, African Development Bank, Campaign for Tobacco Free Kids, Meta, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Bloomberg Philanthropies, Vital Strategies, and the C40 Cities.

NAN also reports Muyi’s roster of clients includes Meta, African Philanthropy Network, Sooo Many Stories, The Citizen Report, and The Graca Machel Trust, among others. (NAN)

KN