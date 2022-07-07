U.S clergyman commends Nigeria for allowing freedom of worship

Hits: 5

A U.S based clergyman, Pastor Keith Moore, on Thursday, commended the Nigerian government for allowing freedom of worship in the country, saying worship uplifts a nation.

Moore was guest speaker at the Summit Bible Church Impartation Conference 2022, with the theme “Glory to Glory”, holding in Abuja.

Moore, who is the Founder and President, Moore Life Ministries and Faith Life Church in Branson, Missouri and Sarasota, Florida, prayed for increased blessings for Nigeria.

He also prayed God to bless and increase the government with wisdom to lead the country in the right way.

He said that putting God first was the only way a nation would breakthrough during crisis.

“We enjoy freedom of worship, which is scarce and rare in some nations. Praises and worship attract development and prosperity for a country.

“In some nations, there is ban on worship in public places by the authorities and there is nothing anyone can do.

“Some nations after the COVID-19 pandemic have not allowed churches to open and have no plans to.

“But here in Nigeria, we have freedom of worship, to praise, pray, sing, even in the open.

“I am so impressed that after the pandemic, we are marching on in Africa. In spite of the challenges, especially in Nigeria, we are heading on,” the clergyman said.

Moore advised Nigerians to be patient and pray for their leaders.

“Leaders in the country have lots of tasks ahead of them, as such they need the prayers of everyone to succeed.

“As citizens, it is the role of every Nigerian to constantly pray for the nation’s leaders. The prayers will go a long way in making them holy and rule in righteousness,” he added.

He advised Christians not to allow the state of the nation to distract them, but remain steadfast and focused on the Lord.

“The Lord has sustained and kept us and He will continue to keep us.

“We are grateful, we are not victims of stray bullets, we are not caught up in random accidents or some strange diseases,”, he said.

The pastor said that the issues and challenges facing Nigeria were not peculiar to the country alone.

“I like the fact that the children of God in Nigeria are fervent in prayers, they are overcoming and they will overcome

“Christians should have a fearless spirit, stand in authority and resist the devil and all its gimmicks.

“Parents should teach their children from the teen stage to know, fear and worship God on their own. Allow your children to know his voice, listen to his voice, his word and his supremacy.”

He explained that training Godly children would lead to a sane society for better growth and development.

In his address, Pastor-in-charge of the church, Andy Osakwe urged all believers to “trust what God can do for the country”.

He said that the conference would be dedicated to prayers for peace and unity of the country, and for increased blessings and development.

The pastor advised Christians never to give up, and strive to build a nation where development and blessings of God increase.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the three-day conference will end on Friday. (NAN)

KN