THE United States, U.S, has announced a fresh commitment of $550m in new military assistance for Ukraine. This was contained in a press statement made available to newsmen by Antony J. Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State on August 1, 2022.

In the statement, Blinken noted that “the United States continues to stand with Allies and partners from more than 50 countries in providing vital security assistance to support Ukraine’s defense of its sovereignty and territorial integrity against Russia’s aggression.”

Blinken disclosed that the announcement includes “more ammunition for the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, HIMARS, and 155mm artillery systems that Ukraine’s forces are using so effectively on the battlefield to defend their country.”

It is pertinent to note that this marks the seventeenth drawdown of such assistance coming from the U.S Department of Defense, DoD, inventories for Ukraine’s self-defense since August 2021. This brings the total of U.S. military assistance to Ukraine to approximately $8.7 billion since the beginning of the Biden-Harris administration.

While assuring of the constant and unwavering commitment of this administration to support Ukraine, Blinken stated that the United States stands with Ukraine and Ukrainian people as they inspire the world while defending their country in fight for their freedom.

Recall that for more than five months now, Ukraine and her citizens have been suffering “brutal and unprovoked assault” from Russian invasion launched by President Vladmir Putin of Russia.

