U.S. partners Transparency International to fight world corruption

By Kennedy Nnamani

THE United States has announced its partnership with Transparency International, TI, during its 20th edition of the International Anti-Corruption Conference, IACC, scheduled for December 6-10, 2022. This was disclosed recently in a statement released from the office of Ned Price, the US spokesperson.

According to the statement, the U.S. Government, coordinated by the Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs, INL, noted that corruption “undermines democracy and respect for human rights, impedes investment, stifles economic growth, hampers government services, and allows criminality to flourish”.

The statement stated that in response to the transnational threat of corruption, the Biden-led administration established fighting corruption as a core for national security interest by releasing the first-ever U.S. Strategy on Countering Corruption, and elevating the fight against corruption as a pillar of the Summit for Democracy.

Underscoring the importance of partnership and diplomacy through expanding and leveraging diplomatic and foreign assistance tools to advance these efforts, the U.S. Government proposed to partner with international organizations, governments, civil society, and the private sector.

With the theme “Uprooting Corruption: Defending Democratic Values”, the United States and TI will bring together “over 10,000 people from 180 countries to continue building momentum for landmark anti-corruption initiatives”.

