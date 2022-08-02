U.S. promotes accountability for human rights abuse, sanctions more Russian nationals

By Kennedy Nnamani

IN its continued efforts to promote accountability for human rights abuse in Russia and Belarus, the United States has taken more strict actions against some Russian nationals who have been found culpable of evading sanctions. This was made known in a press statement by Antony J. Blinken, the U.S Secretary of State.

In the statement, Blinken noted that the world “has witnessed the horrors of this war in the images from the Ukrainian towns of Bucha, Irpin, and Hostomel”, following President Putin’s unprovoked and unjustified war against Ukraine, with the complicity of the Lukashenka regime.

In pursuant to a new policy under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which was announced on March 15, the United States therefore imposed visa restrictions on 635 Russians, including the Russian government officials involved in suppressing dissent in Russia and abroad and on 17 individuals responsible for undermining democracy in Belarus pursuant to Presidential Proclamation 8015.

It also designated three Russian officials: Khusein Merlovich Khutaev, Nurid Denilbekovich Salamov, and Dzhabrail Alkhazurovich Akhmatov as well as Khutaev, Salamov, and Akhmatov for their involvement in a gross violation of human rights perpetrated against human rights defender Oyub Titiev.

Through the secretary, the United States expressed its unending commitment to a “world in which human rights are respected, their defenders are free from repression, and those who commit human rights abuses are held accountable”.

In addition, through the state’s Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control, OFAC, the U.S. designated entities and Russian commercial bank Transkapitalbank and a global network of more than 40 individuals and entities involved in attempting to evade sanctions imposed by the United States and its international partners on Russia.

Other sanctioned individuals and entities include 16 Bank Otkritie Board Members: Kseniya Valentinovna Yudayeva, Mikhail Yurevich Alekseev, Anatoly Mikhailovich Karachinskiy, Vladimir Vladimirovich Kolychev, Alexey Yurevich Simanovskiy, Andrey Fedorovich Golikov, Elena Borisovna Titova, Mikhail Mikhaylovich Zadornov, Dmitriy Olegovich Levin, Svetlana Petrovna Emelyanova, Tatyana Gennadevna Nesterenko, Irina Vladimirovna Kremleva, Viktor Andreevich Nikolaev, Sergey Georgievich Rusanov, Nadia Narimanovna Cherkasova, and Paul Andrew Goldfinch

“We will use every tool to promote accountability for human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law in Ukraine.

“We will continue to target those who take part in or facilitate sanctions evasion for sanctioned Russian entities, as they are complicit in President Putin’s brutal war,” the secretary said.

