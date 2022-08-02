U.S responds to Ukraine’s call with $500m

By Kennedy Nnamani

FOLLOWING the call for assistance made by Volodmir Zelenskyy, the Ukrainian President, on March 30, the United States through the U.S. Agency for International Development, USAID, has made a contribution of $500 million to the World Bank’s Multi-Donor Trust Fund, MDTF, for Ukraine.

This was disclosed in a statement released by the U.S Agency for International Development. According to the statement, the donation is to fully implement President Biden’s commitment to his Ukrainian counterpart to provide his government with direct budgetary aid during their March 30 discussion.

The U.S expressed its continued devotion to the Ukrainian government, noting that it remains committed to supporting the government and the people of Ukraine in Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified war.

“The additional resources provided by the United States will ensure the Ukrainian government can continue operating and responding to critical needs,” the statement said.

The MDTF was established to facilitate monetary donations from international partners to the Government of Ukraine in a rapid, targeted, and secure manner.

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, the USAID has been “working closely with humanitarian partners in the country and region to reach Ukrainians with lifesaving humanitarian assistance while also ramping up development programmes to respond to cyber-attacks and threats to the energy sector, countering disinformation, supporting small businesses and the agriculture sector, documenting human rights violations, meeting essential health needs, and ensuring the continued functioning of local and national government entities”.

