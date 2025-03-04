U.S. suspension of military aid to Ukraine undermines peace, says French Minister

Tue, Mar 4, 2025
By editor
2 MIN READ

Politics

THE U.S. decision to halt military aid to Ukraine has undermined prospects for peace, French Minister Delegate for European Affairs Benjamin Haddad said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, Fox News reported, citing a senior White House official, that the U.S. was temporarily suspending all military aid to Ukraine until U.S. President Donald Trump assesses Kiev’s commitment to peace talks.

“If we want peace, will stopping arms deliveries to Ukraine bring it closer or push it further away? It will push it further away,” Haddad told France 2 broadcaster.

Meanwhile, European Parliament member Raphael Glucksmann remarked that Europe was facing the Ukraine conflict alone and urged the EU to seize frozen Russian assets to support Kiev.

“For 80 long years, we lived under the American nuclear umbrella.

“Now, within weeks, we must do what we have been unable to do for decades—build our own defense, fill the American void, and help Ukraine resist not just out of solidarity, but because our security as Europeans is at stake,” Glucksmann told RMC radio.

The situation escalated further when talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington on Friday collapsed following a verbal altercation in front of reporters in the Oval Office.

Zelenskyy was criticised for his alleged lack of gratitude for U.S. aid and disrespectful behavior.

The Financial Times reported that France had proposed using Russia’s frozen assets to guarantee Ukraine’s security if Moscow violated a potential ceasefire agreement.(RIA/NAN)

A.I

March 4, 2025

Tags: Benjamin Haddad President Donald Trump Raphael Glucksmann


