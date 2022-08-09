Ugwuanyi urges NSCDC to improve on performance in Enugu

GOV. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has called on the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) to improve on its performance.

Ugwuanyi made the call on Monday evening while receiving the new Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Mr Aloysius Obiorah, at Government House, Enugu.

The governor observed that the state was looking forward to a better service delivery by the corps while calling on the commandant to galvanise his management team into action.

“Enugu State Government and her people are ready for a robust partnership with the corps in ensuring it achieves its mandate in the state,” he said.

Ugwuanyi said that the state under his watch had been doing everything possible to ensure the security of lives and property.

According to him, NSCDC must step up action to meet the challenges of the time.

The governor informed the commandant that the state had more responsibilities to hand over to the corps but wanted to see more commitment on the side of the command.

He demanded for better intelligence gathering skills from security services to stem crime and violence in the state.

Earlier, Obiorah told Ugwuanyi that he was deployed to the state with an instruction to deliver on the corps mandate.

“The NSCDC, with your support and that of the good people of the state, is ready to meet the expectations of the people in terms of security of lives and property.

“The corps is known for integrity in service delivery and nothing short of that will be given to the good people of the state,” he assured.

The commandant also appealed to the governor to assist the command with logistics as the duty of policing remained highly challenging and demanding.

He said that the NSCDC was ready to synergise with other security agencies to make life more meaningful and leave the state better secured and peaceful.

The highlight of the visit was the commandant presentation of his letter of posting to the governor. (NAN)

