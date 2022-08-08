Ukodhiko greets Ighoyota Amori at 70

By Ajiri-Oghene Oreh

HOUSE of Representatives Candidate of the PDP for Isoko Federal Constituency, Pastor Jonathan Ukodhiko has congratulated the Senatorial Candidate of the People’s Democratic Party for Delta Central Senatorial District in the 2023 General Election Senator Ighoyota Amori who turns 70 on Monday.

Chief Amori was Deputy State Chairman and later Deputy National Organizing Secretary of the Party.

Ukodhiko in his message he issued to the press, said, “Chief Amori remains one of Delta PDP most steadfast leaders whose contributions to the party’s advancement in the State are unquantifiable.

“As an Urhobo patriot and nationalist, Chief Ighoyota Amori has also made invaluable contributions to the infrastructural and human capital development of the Urhobo ethnic nationality during the years he served as a Civil Commissioner for Education, and Water Resources.”

According to the former Delta Energy Commissioner, Engr Ukodhiko, “over the years, Senator Amori out of exigencies and imperativeness has had cause to promote the political interests of the Urhobo nation in various political platforms, the defunct UPF, and now DC 23”

“I commend Chief Amori for his political sagacity, and unwavering disposition and commitment towards a united Delta State and the promotion of the view that all Deltans as stakeholders can aspire to become Governor based on equity and fairness.

“On behalf of my family, friends and political associates of the Isoko Federal Constituency, we felicitate with you, Senator Ighoyota Amori, and pray to God to grant you good health and sound mind in your service to the Urhobo nation, Delta State and Nigeria at large,” Ukodhiko added.

