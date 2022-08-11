UN chief urges parties to stop attacks at Ukraine nuclear plant

THE United Nations (UN) Secretary General, António Guterres, on Thursday warned of potential nuclear disaster in light of ongoing fighting at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

“I am gravely concerned about the unfolding situation in and around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine.

“I have appealed to all concerned to exercise common sense and reason and not to undertake any actions that might endanger the physical integrity, safety or security of the nuclear plant ,the largest of its kind in Europe,’’ he said in a statement.

“Regrettably, instead of de-escalation, over the past several days there has been reports of further deeply worrying incidents that could, if they continue, lead to disaster,’’ he added.

He said that the Zaporizhzhya power plant, located in the Ukrainian city of Enerhodar, was shelled several times and partially damaged last weekend.

However, the critical infrastructure is said to remain intact, Russia and Ukraine blame each other for the attacks.

On Russia’s initiative, the UN Security Council is to discuss the situation at the plant later Thursday in New York.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, is to brief members. (dpa/NAN)

C.E