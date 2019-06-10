A cook, who allegedly stole 27,000 dollars (N8.2 million) and jewellery from Funmi Tejuosho, a lawmaker, representing Mushin Constituency I, Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, Mathew Gouda, 34, is charged with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Benson Emuerhi, said the defendant committed the offence on May 31, at 8.30 p.m. at Sosegbon Street, GRA, Ikeja.

Emuerhi said that the defendant stole 27,000 dollars (N8.2 million) and jewellery belonging to the complainant, Mrs Funmi Tejuosho.

“The cook, who had been working for the complainant for years, connived with the others, broke into her room, stole the said properties and disappeared.

“The complainant reported the case to the police, and the defendant was apprehended after an investigation,” he said.

He said the offence offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

After the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates seven-year jail term for stealing from one’s employer.

Chief Magistrate Olufunke Sule-Amzat admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200, 000 with two sureties in like sum.

Sule-Amzat ordered that one of the sureties must be a blood relation of the defendant.

She ordered that the sureties should be gainfully employed and show evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

Sule-Amzat adjourned the case until July 3 for mention.

