NINE Afghan police personnel were killed after two comrades turned their guns against them in Afghanistan’s southern province of Kandahar, local media reported on Saturday.

“Nine Afghan policemen were killed by their two colleagues in southern Kandahar province on Friday night.

“The insider attack happened in Damani area of Shah Wali Kot district,’’ the 1 TV reported.

An investigation has been initiated as the suspects fled following the incident, according to the report.

Similar attacks happened in the past.

In early August, seven policemen were killed by one of their colleagues also in Shah Wali Kot district.

In eastern Paktika province, up to 20 militants were killed and several others wounded after a militant hideout was struck by an airstrike, provincial government spokesman, Zeyyar Khan Yad, told Xinhua.

“The strike targeted the hideout in Wor Mamay district Friday night.

“Several militants’ motorcycles and vehicles were also destroyed,’’ he said.

The Taliban-led insurgency has been rampant since early April when the militant group launched its annual rebel offensive in different places of the country, which had claimed hundreds of lives including militants, security personnel and civilians.

