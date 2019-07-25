An official on Thursday said China has built the world’s largest network of charging facilities for electric vehicles, as one million charging piles had been completed by the end of June.

Li Fulong, Head of the Development and Planning Office of the National Energy Administration, said at a news conference that the country has been promoting clean and low-carbon energy.

Fulong added that the proportion of non-fossil energy in electricity generation continues to rise.

He said that non-fossil energy accounted for 37.2 per cent of the country’s installed 6,000-kilowatt and above generating units by the end of June, up 1.2 percentage points over the same period in 2018.

To optimise the clean energy sector, China has launched a national monitoring and warning platform for new energy consumption.

The platform is to monitor new energy consumption at the provincial level on a monthly basis, assess new energy consumption on a quarterly basis and issue warnings on an annual basis, Fulong said. (NAN)

JULY 25, 2019 13:40 GMT|

