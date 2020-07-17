Coalition of Societies for the Rights of Older Persons in Nigeria (COSROPIN), on Friday commended Wema bank plc, for dedicating a Teller in their banking hall to the most vulnerable persons in the society.

The bank’s branch on Admiralty way, Lekki phase 1, Lagos, had dedicated a Teller in their banking hall to the most vulnerable persons to make it easy for them to carry out their banking transactions.

Sen. Eze Ajoku, President of the Coalition made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Abuja.

Ajoku described the initiative as a panacea for the physical, emotional and psychological stresses as experienced in banks by the vulnerable persons especially the elderly.

The Coalition boss expressed joy over the dedication of teller by the bank to the elderly, the disabled and the most vulnerable for quality service delivery and to create a better quality of life for them.

“I must commend this initiative of Wema bank plc and I call on other banks to do same considering the age and handicaps of the elderly, the persons living with Disabilities (PLWD), and others.

“Some of the older persons as well as Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWD) lack the stamina and energy to stand for so long on queues, so this initiative is necessarily expected to be domesticated by every bank in Nigeria,” he said.

The Coalition boss stressed the need for other banks and other service providers to begin to consider the plights of the vulnerable persons living within their communities who are less advantaged and therefore could not compete with others.

He said that the ongoing lockdown had generated unprecedented hardship and depression especially on the vulnerable community most especially while they attempted accessing their normal banking services.

“Sadly, the situation, post-lockdown, has not improved with several queues seen in and outside the banks.”

According to him, this special teller for the most vulnerable persons is a much needed social and humanitarian service to the society, and it is the way to go if we truly care for the vulnerable persons

Ajoku said that the development was a demonstration of love for the most vulnerable and the elderly which restored hope and assurance to them in line with theme of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) of “Leaving No One Behind”. (NAN)

Jul. 17, 2020 @ 17:18 GMT

