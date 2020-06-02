A Kano based Non-Governmental Organisations, Community Health Research (CHR), has distributed over 1,000 face masks to messengers, cleaners, security guards and food vendors in Government offices in Kano State.

Distributing the face mask to the beneficiaries on Tuesday, Hajiya Rabi Mustapha, one of the AMMKaS officials, an NGO under the CHR, said the donation was a collective effort of various humanitarian organisations in Kano.

According to her, the distribution of the face masks was to ensure that the beneficiaries protect themselves from COVID-19, so as to halt the transmission of the virus.

Mustapha added that the NGOs have also distributed face mask to water vendors, market women, vegetable, meat and fruit sellers across the state.

“We hope to reach more people wherever they are doing their businesses and enlighten them on the disease and preventive measures.”

According to her, the CHR has also distributed over 5,000 sanitiser and soap to various health facilities across the state.

“The main objective is to raise awareness, prevent and control COVID-19 spread in the state.

“We are also discouraging issues related to stigma and discrimination towards discharged COVID-19 patients, and enlightening people to differentiate between fake and genuine information on COVID-19,” she said.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to newsmen commended the effort of the group, calling on individuals and other organisations to emulate the gesture.

