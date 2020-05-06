COVID-19: Religious leaders in Enugu unite against spread of virus

Callistus Onaga, Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, urged Christians in the state to strictly follow all safety protocols as recommended by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

Onaga, who spoke on behalf of other church leaders, said that all clerics in the state needed to ensure that their members abide by the outcome of the meeting.

He said that details of the meeting would be relayed to their respective followers.

The bishop called for God’s intervention to ensure that efforts of the various arms of government in containing the pandemic achieved results.

Also, Zurqallaini Saeed, chief imam, Enugu State, said that the Muslim community in the state would abide by the resolutions reached at the meeting.

Saeed said that every religious leader in the state needed to contribute their best in containing the scourge.

The News Agency of Nigeria, NAN, reports that other church leaders at the meeting included; the Anglican Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Emmanuel Chukwuma and his Nsukka Diocese counterpart, Most Rev. Aloysius Agbo.

Others are Bishop Amos Madu of Oji River Diocese (Anglican Communion), the Catholic Bishop of Nsukka Diocese, Most Rev. Godfrey Onah, the State Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rt. Rev. Christian Obiefuna.

The rest are Archbishop of Enugu Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Christopher Ede, Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Bishop Godwin Madu, CAN State Secretary, Apostle Joseph Ajujungwa. – NAN

