Heads of public schools in Delta have been warned to stop collection of unauthorised levies from students in their schools.

The Commissioner, Ministry of Basic and Secondary Education in the state, Mr Patrick Ukah, gave the warning in a statement by Mr Oghenero Orovwuje the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the ministry on Tuesday in Asaba.

Ukah spoke when he played host to the Executive of the Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS) Delta wing.

He said that he needed to sound the warning to the principals because no excuse would be tenable if any of them was caught in the act.

He advised school principals not to be tempted to collect unauthorised levies as schools were about to resume for the 2019/2020 academic session .

The commissioner warned that severe punishment would be meted out to any principal found doing so.

He said that illegal collection of unauthorised levies by school heads had become a source of concern to the ministry and steps were being taken to curb the ugly practice.

Ukah said that heads of public schools should adhere strictly to the guidelines for approved levies as contained in the circular earlier issued by the ministry.

He promised to liaise with corporate bodies and well meaning individuals in the communities where public schools were located to involve them in developing schools in their areas.

The commissioner said such involvement formed part of social corporate responsibility of the bodies to the host community, adding that this aligned with the state government’s policy of “Support a School Programme.”

He urged ANCOPPS leadership to dialogue with its members to fashion out means of curbing social vices in schools to ensure protection of the future of the children in their care.

Ukah noted that as teachers, they should show love to their students as it had a way of motivating them positively.

The commissioner promised to partner with ANCOPPS to ensure that the education sector of the state was brought to enviable heights.

Mr Brisibe Ebipade, President of ANCOPPS in Delta, said the courtesy visit was to felicitate with the commissioner on his appointment.

Epibade pledged the loyalty of the body to the ministry to help it achieve its aims and objectives. (NAN)

