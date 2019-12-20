 FirstBank ‘VYBES’ Nigerians All Through December

FIRSTBANK has announced its sponsorship of an array of initiatives to empower the society as well as promote the growth and development of entertainment genres including music, fashion and arts in the country. The yearly partnership tagged FirstBankIssaVybe which kicked off in 2018, is designed by the Bank to create an enthralling and enabling experience for Nigerians especially the young ones in the Yuletide season to bond with family and friends, whilst connecting with their favourite superstars.

From the exciting Alternative Sound 4.0, held at Terra Culture on 5 December 2019 to the unforgettable “An Evening with FBNHoldings” held on 13 December, 2019 to the pleasure overload of Island Block Party at Oniru Lagos on 14 December, lucky customers and followers of the Bank’s social media handles were given free tickets to have loads of fun!

Also, in the bouquet of fun extravaganza was Teni – The Billionaire Experience musical concert held at Eko Hotel on Monday, 16 December 2019 which had many customers thrilled to the finest of tunes by the Billionaire crooner and other guest artistes present.

Youth and teenage fashion lovers are not left out; as with Street Souk, they were exposed to the current trends in the world of creativity in the fashion industry. The event held on Wednesday, 18 December 2019. Keen on getting exposed to the best and latest designs, wears and fabrics in fashion, then the African Fashion Week Nigeria would be your port of call. The event, billed for 20 – 21 December 2019 attracts leading players in the fashion industry and promises to deepen the fashion appetite and interest of participants.

On the 27th of December, it would be the turn of Davido’s Good Time Concert to take Centre Stage and provide opportunities for FirstBank customers to win tickets to have a good time this season. FirstBank will then round up the year in grand style with the much anticipated concert with the Future Live in Concert scheduled for 29 December 2019 at the Eko hotel.

On the Bank’s commitment to vybing the society in December, the Group Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications said “2019 has indeed been a significant year for the FirstBank family being our 125th –anniversary with the celebratory theme ‘Woven into the Fabric of Society’. DecemberIsAVybe is an avenue for us to appreciate our stakeholders for their support by promoting and providing opportunities to grow entertainment industry and empowering young people as jobs are created in this period. It’s an opportunity for those who cannot afford passes to attend key events through giveaways. It is our way of further showing that we are indeed well woven into the fabric of society.”

To win tickets for any of these events, join the conversation ‘#DecemberIsAVybe’ by following FirstBank on any of its respective social media handles; @firstbanknigeria on Instagram; @firstbankngr on twitter and FirstBankofNigeriaLimited on Facebook.

