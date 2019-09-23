The Executive Chairman of Toto Local Government council of Nasarawa State, Alh. Nuhu Dauda, has hailed the victory of Gov. Abdullahi Sule at the election petitions tribunal, saying it was well-deserved.

Speaking with newsmen on Monday in Toto, Dauda described the tribunal’s verdict as victory for democracy, calling on the opposition to join hands with the governor for the success of his administration.

“I am extremely happy and so are the entire people of Toto council area with the tribunal judgment that confirmed the choice of the people. We voted massively for the governor and other APC candidates during the election

“I want to use this medium to assure the governor of the readiness of the people of my council area to give his government their maximum support for it to succeed,” he said.

The Chairman also congratulated the deputy governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe and the entire people of the state on the victory.

He also assured the people of the council area of his continued determination to execute programmes and policies that would have direct bearing on their lives.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal, sitting in Lafia had, on Sept. 21, affirmed the election of the governor.

Delivering judgment, Justice Abba Mohammed, Chairman of the tribunal, dismissed the petition filed by Mr David Ombugadu and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), challenging the outcome of the governorship poll, saying that it lacked merit.

NAN reports that Sule had polled 327, 229 votes to defeat Ombugadu who scored 184, 281 votes. (NAN)

-Sep 23, 2019 @ 20:39 GMT |

