The Southern Nigeria Peoples Mandate (SNPM) on Thursday applauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing the New Minimum Wage Bill into Law.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari on Thursday signed the Minimum Wage Repeal and Re-enactment Bill 2019 into law.

Sen. Ita Enang, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate) disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The President of the organisation, Mr Augustine Chukwudum, gave the commendation in a statement in Enugu.

“SNPM wishes to commend President Buhari for signing the New Minimum Wage Bill into Law.

“We are also demanding that Buhari should work hard on the economy to see the reduction in Naira exchange to dollar to maximum of Nl50 to one dollar.

“By so doing, the government will reduce the high cost of goods and living to the barest minimum.

“This is our expectations from government while increasing workers salary,’’ he said.

Chukwudum, however, called on the President to ignore his ministers and aides who were clamouring for an increase in Value Added Tax (VAT).

“These set of people do not mean well for the suffering masses that are going through hell, to get their daily bread. This is the time for government to listen to the masses and meet their needs,’’ he added.

The Senate had on March 19, approved N30, 000 as the new national minimum wage with an appeal to the Federal Government to expedite action on its assent and implementation. (NAN)

– Apr. 18, 2019 @ 04:30 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)