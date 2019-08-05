NNPC Group Managing Director, Mele Kolo Kyari visits the Shell stand at the opening session of the 2019 Annual Conference and Exhibition of SPE in Lagos

0
3
L-R: Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Bayo Ojulari; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Folasade Yemi-Esan; Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kolo Kyari; and Chairman, Nigeria Council of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Debo Fagbami, during the inspection of the exhibition booth of Shell at the opening session of the 2019 Annual Conference and Exhibition of the SPE in Lagos… on Monday.
L-R: Managing Director, Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company, Bayo Ojulari; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, Folasade Yemi-Esan; Group Managing Director, Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation, Mele Kolo Kyari; and Chairman, Nigeria Council of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), Debo Fagbami, during the inspection of the exhibition booth of Shell at the opening session of the 2019 Annual Conference and Exhibition of the SPE in Lagos… on Monday.
(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)
Loading...

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR