Photo: Obasanjo visits Anyaoku

Peter Obi, vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth Secretary General, and Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo
L-R: Peter Obi, vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth Secretary General, and Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo
L-R: Emeka Anyaoku (middle), joined by Peter Obi ( left), receiving Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (right),  during his visit to Chief Anyaoku at Obosi, Anambra State, on Sunday, December 29, 2019.
