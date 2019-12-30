Uncategorized Photo: Obasanjo visits Anyaoku 0 2 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin ReddIt Email Print Tumblr Telegram StumbleUpon VK Digg LINE Viber L-R: Peter Obi, vice presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party, Emeka Anyaoku, former Commonwealth Secretary General, and Former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo L-R: Emeka Anyaoku (middle), joined by Peter Obi ( left), receiving Chief Olusegun Obasanjo (right), during his visit to Chief Anyaoku at Obosi, Anambra State, on Sunday, December 29, 2019. (Visited 2 times, 2 visits today) Loading... RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR FirstBank partners with Africa Fashion Week Children pay a deadly price as conflicts rage in Nigeria’s North-East – UNICEF FirstBank ‘VYBES’ Nigerians All Through December Atlantic Dialogues discusses the South in Time of Turmoil Kogi PDP Women Leader’s death: Police parade 6 suspects U.S. house committee invites Trump to upcoming impeachment inquiry hearing Agent docked for allegedly scamming prospective property owner N2.5m Super Eagles ‘ll grow into AFCON qualifiers, says Akanni Court remands labourer for allegedly defiling neighbour’s daughter Gov. Bagudu swears-in 21 elected LG Chairmen, charges them on equity, justice South African court asks justice minister to rule on extradition of Mozambique ex-minister NGO says changing narrative on youths’ political participation