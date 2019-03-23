Rerun: 396,613 votes to determine new governors in five states today

Sequel to the inconclusive governorship elections held in Kano, Benue, Sokoto, Plateau and Bauchi states on March 9, 2019, the rerun election to determine the winners in the respective states holds today (Saturday).

The rerun will hold in 618 polling units scattered across 96 local government areas in the five states, where a total of 396,613 registered voters are expected to participate in the exercise.

INEC had declared the March 9 governorship elections inconclusive in the five states and Adamawa.

However, a court order on Thursday stopped the conduct of the poll in Adamawa State, pending the determination of a suit filed by INEC to determine the authority of a state High Court over federal establishments like the commission.

In Kano State, INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Garba Mohammed, told Saturday PUNCH that a total of 128,324 voters, spread across 202 polling units or 285 voting points in 29 out of the 44 local government areas of the state, were expected to decide the next governor of the state during the election.

Figures released by INEC showed that there were 5,426,989 registered voters in the state but only 2,211,528 were accredited for the March 9 governorship election.

From the result released by INEC at the collation centre, the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress and incumbent governor of the state, Abdullahi Ganduje, polled 987,819 votes, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Abba Kabir-Yusuf, polled 1,014,474 votes. The margin between the parties stood at 26,655 votes, in favour of the PDP.

In Plateau State, INEC is holding the supplementary election in 46 polling units across nine local government areas of the state.

In the March 9 election, the incumbent governor and candidate of the APC in the election, Simon Lalong, scored 583,255 votes while PDP’s Jeremiah Useni polled 538,326 votes.

According to INEC, the nine local government areas where the rerun would hold are Barki Ladi, Bassa, Bokkos, Jos North, Kanam, Langtang South, Mangu, Pankshin and Shendam.

