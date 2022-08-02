Unemployed man docked for allegedly hacking into bank portal

A 25-year-old unemployed man, Aderuku Adedayo, who allegedly hacked into the application portal of Abbey Mortgage Bank and stole N30,000, was on Tuesday docked in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Adedayo with three counts of conspiracy, theft and fraud.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Rita Momah, told the court the defendant committed the offence in April, at Alagbaku Area of Lagos.

She alleged that the defendant hacked into the application portal of Abbey Mortgage Bank and generated a code with which he used to withdraw and steal N30,000.

The offence, she note, contravened the provisions of sections 287, 315 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N200,000 with one surety in the like sum.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 23 for mention. (NAN)

