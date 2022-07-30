Unemployed man faces N720,000 electric wire theft charge

A 32-year-old unemployed man, Tunde Akingbola, who allegedly stole electric wires worth N720, 000, was, on Wednesday, brought before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

The defendant, whose residential address was not provided, is standing trial on a count charge of stealing.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge preferred against him by the police.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Benedict Aigbokhan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 20, at 9.45 a.m. at No. 36, Christ the King St., Igando, Lagos.

He said that the defendant stole electric wires worth N720,000, belonging to one Mr Sunday Ugbesia.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravenes Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Miss K. A. Ariyo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N300,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of tax payments to Lagos government.

The magistrate also said that one of the sureties must be a blood relative of the defendant.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Aug. 22 for mention. (NAN)

