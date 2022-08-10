Unemployed man remanded for allegedly terrorising community

AN Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday remanded a 38-year-old unemployed man, Hammed Oseni in Kirikiri Correctional center for allegedly belonging to a secret society and terrorising the community.

The Magistrate, Mrs M. C Ayinde, refused to listen to the suspect’s plea and ordered for his remand until Aug. 29 for the advice of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

The suspect, who resides at Jakande area, Lagos is being tried for conspiracy and belonging to a secret society.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp Segun Oke told the court that the offences were committed between February and July 21 at Ketu/ Jakande area, Lagos.

Oke said that the suspect and others at large, were caught in the act of initiating some people to their society when the police invaded the place.

The prosecutor said that others escaped while the suspect was apprehended.

Oke also alleged that the suspect and his other accomplices have been terrorising the community and have been on police wanted list.

He said that the offences contravene Sections 2 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.(NAN)

KN