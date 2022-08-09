UNFPA, GAC to begin free fistula surgeries in Sokoto

THE UN Population Fund (UNFPA) in collaboration with Global Affairs Canada (GAC), Sokoto State Ministry of Health, and Fistula Foundation Nigeria (FFN) will begin free fistula surgeries in Sokoto State from Aug. 15 to 20.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Musa Isa, the Director of FFN in Abuja on Tuesday.

Isa urged women and girls with fistula to take advantage of the opportunity and advised them to go to Maryam Abacha VVF Hospital in Sokoto state for registration.

“All those facing none stop leaking of urine, called Vesicovaginal fistula (VVF ) are advised to go to Maryam Abacha VVF Hospital for free registration.

“The surgeries will begin from Monday to Aug.15 to 20 ,” Isa said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that VVF is an abnormal opening between the bladder and the vagina that results in continuous and unremitting urinary incontinence.

The entity is one among the most distressing complications of gynaecologic and obstetric procedures.(NAN)

A.I