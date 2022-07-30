UNIBEN partners European Organisation for Nuclear Research

THE University of Benin (UNIBEN) has entered into a partnership with the Geneva-based European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN).

The partnership is in the area of scientific and technological research development.

CERN is a leading scientific research centre in the world.

A statement from the Public Relations Unit of UNIBEN on Wednesday said that two students of the university, Miss Decent Oghifo and Mr David Dosu, had earlier won a globally-competitive screening organised by CERN.

According to the statement, the two students are expected to travel to Geneva to participate in the CERN Students’ Summer Programme.

“This is the first time students from Sub-Saharan Africa would be participating in such an event,’’ it said.

It said that Prof. Musibau Bamikole, the Director of Research and Development of UNIBEN, presented the students to the university’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Lilian Salami, and other members of the school management.

It quoted the director as saying that CERN was favourably disposed to collaborating with UNIBEN in project management and implementation.

According to the statement, the vice-chancellor was elated at the achievements and described the collaboration with CERN as a major boost to the research and academic profiles of UNIBEN. (NAN)

First published Jun. 29 2022 @ 14:45 GMT | C.E