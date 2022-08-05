UNICEF faces funding gap to meet humanitarian needs in Ethiopia

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) recently called for urgent funding to respond to the growing humanitarian needs in Ethiopia.

In its latest situation report on Ethiopia issued late Wednesday, UNICEF said that its Humanitarian Action for Children appeal requires 351.1 million dollars to meet the critical humanitarian needs of children.

And also adolescents, women and men in Ethiopia.

“Due to increased needs related primarily to climatic shocks, failed harvests, and deepening food insecurity across the country,’’ UNICEF is calling for increased funding, according to the report.

“UNICEF appeals for additional donor support to close the remaining gaps and to ensure that children and their caregivers receive lifesaving services and supplies further to interventions that seek to address climate resiliency and durable solutions,’’ the report read.

According to UNICEF, multiple overlapping and recurring emergencies include conflict, insecurity, social tension, drought, floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report stated that this had continued to affect over 29.7 million people throughout Ethiopia, of which over 12.4 million are children. (Xinhua/NAN)

C.E