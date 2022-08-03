Unilorin V-C tasks alumni on support for alma mater

PROF. Sulyman Abdulkareem, the Vice-Chancellor of University of Ilorin (Unilorin), has urged members of Old Boys Association, Government Secondary School (GSS), Ilorin, to build the right motivations among students of the institution.

Abdulkareem, represented by Prof. Musa Yakubu, the Dean of Student Affairs, of the institution gave the charge while delivering his address as the Guest Speaker during the Prize Giving Day ceremony of the school on Tuesday.

He stressed the need for them to contribute and share the values they imbibed at GSS Ilorin to restore the past glory of its usual radiating academic excellence and not to sit aloof.

According to him, the success is about struggle just as the motto of the school persistently ingrains it in the minds of its students: “Manjada Wajada” in Arabic, meaning “No Struggle, No Success”.

Abdulkareem added that true success entails having a positive mental attitude, persistent struggles against difficulties, setbacks and moments in the pursuit for success.

“True success entails having a positive mental attitude, persistent struggles against difficulties, setbacks and moments in the pursuit for success,” he said.

Abdlukareem, also the Chairman of the Committee of Vice Chancellors in Nigeria (CVCN), expressed gratitude to National Executives of the Old Boys Association, led by the National President, Alhaji Mohammed Adebayo, and the entire management team of the school.

“I am just one of the multitudes of great boys that our great school produced and moulded as models and enviable references.

“Any old boy present at the occasion could have been a better speaker because of the manifestations of the heritage of the academic excellence and character formation known with our school,” he said.

He appreciated the national executives of the association for initiating such event, adding that though every other school organises prize award ceremony annually, that of the school has a greater and nobler purpose. (NAN)

KN