Unizik appoints United Nigeria Airlines Chairman as Visiting Professor

NNAMDI Azikiwe University (UNIZIK or NAU), Awka, Anambra, has appointed the Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, as the Visiting Professor of entrepreneurship.

Okonkwo made this known in a statement issued in Lagos on Monday.

He noted that his appointment was conveyed in a letter dated July 21, 2022 with reference number NAU/A/R/P/G.02 signed by the university’s registrar, Philomena Okoye.

Okoye said that Okonkwo’s role would include “teaching, students supervision and research” as well as undertake other “academic related services as the department/faculty/university shall assign” to him.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the University of Abuja Business School (UABS) had in April 2022 also appointed Okonkwo as a Professor of Business Studies of the university.

Okonkwo, who holds a Doctor of Philosophy Degree in Political Science (with distinction), from the Russian Academy of Science, Institute of World Economy and International Relations, Moscow, will execute the appointments on pro bono basis.

He earned a Master of Science Degree in Economics, also, with distinction, from the Russian Peoples Friendship University, Moscow, and a First Class degree in Economics from the Russian Peoples Friendship University, also, in Moscow.

A successful businessman and intellectual, Okonkwo started out at Onitsha where he had his primary and secondary education which he combined with trading at the Onitsha Main Market.

He also holds a Professional Fellowship Doctorate from the Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria and Fellowship of the Institute of Chartered Arbitrators and Mediators of Nigeria.

He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (FNIPR) and Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria (FCE). (NAN)

