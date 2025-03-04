UNN, ISDIS unveils digital certification in deposit protection

Tue, Mar 4, 2025
By editor
2 MIN READ

Education

THE University of Nigeria (UNN), in collaboration with the  International School for Deposit Insurance Studies (ISDIS) on Monday in Abuja, inaugurated digitised certificate programmes in Deposit Protection and Financial Intelligence (CDPFI).

Speaking at the inauguration in Abuja, the ISDIS registrar, Dr Azubike Okoro, said the UNN Business School would coordinate the programme.

He said that the programme will create a space for stakeholders to go online with their devices and learn about deposit insurance, financial intelligence and services as well as duly certified as professional.

Okoro explained that due to the dynamic global landscape, and shift within organisations, financial institutions have continued to face challenges of smooth operations and sustainable growth.

He further said there was poor knowledge and public awareness about deposit protection scheme especially its critical role in financial system.

“The Certificate in deposit protection and financial intelligence (CDFPI) and Executive Masters in Financial Services (EMFS) are creative solutions to avail leaders and managers in `human resource-based approach to operational risk challenges,’’he said.

The registrar, however, said the introduction of the programme has bridged the gap created by the absence of consolidated curricula and certification within the financial services industry.

“The partnership with UNN Business School also provides employees, practitioners and students  with the opportunity to become professionals by obtaining basic and advanced certificates,  post-graduate degrees to financial services industry,’’ he  said.

Prof. Josaphat Onwumere, Director, UNN Business School, in an interview with NAN, said the collaboration would provide financial education on literacy and technology as well as ensure protection and safety of deposits.

Mr Amu Ogbeide, Dean of Technology at the ISDIS, said the partnership would attract banks, insurance companies and other stakeholders.(NAN)

A.I

March 4, 2025

