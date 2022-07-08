US Olympic basketball star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drugs charges￼

Hits: 3

US basketball Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner has pleaded guilty to drug charges.

Griner, who pleaded guilty in a Russian court, denied deliberately breaking the law.

Recall that the US basketball player was detained in February at an airport near Moscow following a discovery of cannabis oil vape cartridges allegedly found in her luggage.

During a cross examination, Griner told the court, “I was in a rush packing and the cartridges accidentally ended up in my bag.”

Meanwhile, her trial had commenced last week on charges that were said could likely attract 10 years in jail.

Earlier, Griner’s wife had appealed to President Joe Biden to help secure her release.

But, the US President told Cherelle Griner he was working to facilitate her release in the shortest time.

Griner, a 31-year-old US basketball star, who was accused of possessing and smuggling drugs, had sent Biden a letter saying she was “terrified [she] might be here forever.”

-Vanguard

KN