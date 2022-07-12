US, UK, others accuse Russia of disinformation￼

Hits: 3

THE United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union (EU) and others have accused Russia of abusing its UN Security Council seat to spread disinformation.

The countries, in a joint statement released by the United States Mission to the United Nations, stated that Russia was distorting history by labeling people “neo-fascists” and “neo-Nazis”.

Aside the United States, the United Kingdom and the EU, the joint statement was endorsed by Albania, Andorra, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Republic of Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Guatemala, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Republic of Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Palau, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Ukraine.

“We condemn Russia for once again abusing its UN Security Council seat to spread disinformation. We reject Russia’s continued efforts to distort history for its own political purposes and to promote hugely damaging false narratives and disinformation about neighboring countries, including by labeling others as “neo-fascists” and “neo-Nazis” without a basis in fact. The issues of rising global neo-Nazism and antisemitism deserve a meaningful and constructive discussion. We regret that this was not Russia’s intent today, and the many times it has held such meetings on the same topic,” the statement reads.

They accused Russia of holding a cynical meeting to justify its unprovoked, full-scale and illegal invasion of Ukraine.

They added that the impacts of the war are dire for the people of Ukraine and people around the world. “Today’s meeting is another deliberate effort by Russia to divert the international community’s attention from Russia’s own blatant violations of the UN Charter and other international law, including its ongoing violations of international human rights law in Russia and rampant human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law in Ukraine,” they said.

They reaffirmed their unwavering support for the independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity of Ukraine.

They said: “We reiterate our call on Russia to cease its hostile disinformation campaigns against Ukraine, to end its brutal and premeditated war of aggression, and to withdraw immediately, completely, and unconditionally its forces and equipment from the territory of Ukraine. We will continue to uphold international peace and security, and to defend human rights and fundamental freedoms, including the freedom of expression, and the rule of law. And we will continue to condemn Nazism, neo-Nazism, antisemitism, anti-Roma racism, and other forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia.”

-The Nation

KN